Officially designed hoarding boards to take centre stage while splitting Parliament’s great front lawn in two

Access-to-information documents obtained from Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) show that federal officials started spending a great deal of time and paper back in 2019 discussing how they would enhance the hoarding boards erected around the wide perimeter of the Centre Block and the Parliament Welcome Centre construction site with 'art work.' Here's their plan.
The 21 panels blocking views of construction on the iconic Centre Block building for the next decade will consist of 'large-scale black and white photography highlighting architectural details of the Centre Block, along with ... parliamentary, Indigenous, Centre Block rehabilitation, historical and way-finding themes,' PSPC says. Image courtesy of Public Services and Procurement Canada
OTTAWA—If you thought surrounding a construction site with hoarding boards was straightforward, think again.
