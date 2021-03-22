Liberal MP Will Amos backs his small town in clash with NCC

The National Capital Commission isn’t paying what towns around Gatineau Park say they’re owed. Federal politicians and departments have entered the fray.
Liberal MP Will Amos, right, pictured with fellow Liberal Greg Fergus. Both MPs represent ridings close to Gatineau Park, which has been the centre of a financial dispute between the National Capital Commission and some of the municipalities surrounding the park. The Hill Times file photograph
Liberal MP Will Amos is calling on the National Capital Commission to pay up, and end its dispute with three small municipalities in and near his riding over payments for land in Gatineau Park.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Half of the Senate's committees have held only the odd organizational meeting since the last election, thanks to a combination of disputes, negotiations, and logistical obstacles, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lower income mothers were hit a lot harder than most during the pandemic, and experts are arguing that the the next federal budget should include targeted support for women following COVID-19's economic fallout.
The House Health Committee has played a key accountability role during the pandemic, opposition MPs say, but they've had to fight for information, and are still waiting to see federal vaccine contracts.