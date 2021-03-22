Feds have opportunity to finally address environmental racism

Bill C-230 is Canada’s chance to take a monumental first step in understanding and addressing environmental racism. The private member’s bill brought by Liberal MP Lenore Zann, entitled “an act respecting the development of a national strategy to redress environmental racism,” is expected to go into second reading on March 23. If passed, the bill will require the environment minister, Jonathan Wilkinson, to “develop a national strategy to promote efforts across Canada to redress the harm caused by environmental racism. It also provides for reporting requirements in relation to the strategy.”