CHELSEA, QUE.—Does anyone miss that riveting exchange of insults, half-truths, and fake outrage known as Question Period? Conversely, does anyone secretly enjoy the relative quiet that has descended on Parliament Hill in these pandemic times? In fact, how many have exhaled a long sigh of relief in recent months, a relaxation of bottled-up stress, not unlike our reaction when Donald Trump finally, mercifully, disappeared from public view?