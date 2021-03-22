Closure of HuffPost Canada another hit to already battered Canadian media landscape

J-Source has mapped a year of the bleak impacts on Canadian media. The closure of HuffPost Canada is just one more mark on the landscape.
HuffPost Canada's Althia Raj, left, La Presse Canadienne's Catherine Levesque, and HuffPost Canada's Zi-Ann Lum, right, pictured June 6, 2019, at The Hill Times' annual spring party on the Hill.
The Hill Times photographs by Sam Garcia
The closure of HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec earlier this month is just another gut-punch to an already battered news industry in this country following the economic wreckage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media. Follow - mlapointe@hilltimes.com
Lower income mothers were hit a lot harder than most during the pandemic, and experts are arguing that the the next federal budget should include targeted support for women following COVID-19's economic fallout.