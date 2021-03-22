U.K.’s decision to increase nuclear warhead stockpile cap defies logic

The U.K. government’s recent decision to increase its nuclear warhead stockpile cap to 260 from 180 nuclear weapons defies logical comprehension, and is dismaying UN supporters worldwide. Many hoped the 2020 UN Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference—rescheduled because of the pandemic to take place for 4 weeks this August in New York City—might be more of a success than the last debacle in 2015. But now the nuclear non-proliferation regime is under an even greater threat with the U.K.’s announcement that it intends to increase its arsenal by 40 per cent.