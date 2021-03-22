O’Toole makes his bed with social conservatives

Half of the Senate's committees have held only the odd organizational meeting since the last election, thanks to a combination of disputes, negotiations, and logistical obstacles, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lower income mothers were hit a lot harder than most during the pandemic, and experts are arguing that the the next federal budget should include targeted support for women following COVID-19's economic fallout.
The House Health Committee has played a key accountability role during the pandemic, opposition MPs say, but they've had to fight for information, and are still waiting to see federal vaccine contracts.