Revitalizing Democracy Forum—NDP MP Matthew Green and Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith will take part in the Revitalizing Democracy Forum hosted by Ryerson University's Democratic Engagement Exchange. They will be joined by Diane Saxe, deputy leader Green Party of Ontario, for a discussion on 'Party Politics: How to Get Involved.' Tuesday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT. Register via Eventbrite.