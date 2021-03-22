After 30 years on the job, House carpenter Dondlinger packs it in

House woodwork supervisor Patrick Dondlinger has been the man leading the Commons woodworking shop and preserving the Pearson collection of furniture on the Hill for more than 30 years.
Pat Dondlinger, pictured in 2015 working in the House woodworking shop. 'Everything is supposed to fit together in a way to kind of remind people you have this very important job and you’re here to represent Canadians. In a really quiet way, Pat and his team support that function,' said House curator Johanna Mizgala. Photograph courtesy of House of Commons
Patrick Dondlinger, the House carpenter who’s been building furniture on the Hill for more than 30 years, hung up his tools and retired as supervisor in the Commons woodworking shop on Feb. 17.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Lower income mothers were hit a lot harder than most during the pandemic, and experts are arguing that the the next federal budget should include targeted support for women following COVID-19's economic fallout.