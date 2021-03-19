Free speech, ethical lapses, climate change: Conservatives debate how to win over disaffected liberals

Day two of the Conservatives’ virtual policy convention saw delegates debate over policies that could inform the party’s platform when the next election is called, with a handful revisiting age-old “culture war” issues on firearms, free speech, and the public broadcaster.

There were 34 policy proposals submitted by riding associations, whittled down from 196 submissions. Sixteen were selected by popular vote and the rest by regional representation. The party opened it up to members to determine nearly half of the slate by voting for all 196 proposals on its Ideas Lab, a platform used by its riding associations and members across the country.

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay (South Surrey-White Rock, B.C.), who co-hosted the convention proceedings with MP Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute Saint Charles, Que.), said Friday there were more than 6,400 votes cast for the 196 submissions. She explained they adopted the process in response to the pandemic, which made “in-person regional meetings” difficult to hold.

“This means that the submissions we are debating today already have quite a broad base of support from members across Canada,” she told delegates.

Still, widespread support doesn’t automatically mean that proposals passed by delegates will be reflected in the party’s platform come election time.

Delegates interested in speaking for and against the proposals were given 30 seconds to make their case, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Over Zoom, slots were given to delegates able to click the “raise hand” function the fastest.

Here are some of the proposals that drew a lot of engagement:

‘Three strikes you’re out’ policy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) loomed over the proceedings, with Conservatives taking direct aim at him with a proposal calling for the ethics commissioner to be given the power to impose more punitive measures for “repeat offenders” of the Conflict of Interest Act, as it applies to MPs and Senators, to ensure compliance. (Technically, Senators are bound by a separate code pertaining to conflicts of interest and have their own Senate ethics officer, which the proposal does not acknowledge.)

Mr. Trudeau is facing his third ethics probe over his failure to recuse himself from cabinet discussions involving WE Charity, which he and his family have ties to, and was previously found to have run afoul of the rules twice. The commissioner ruled in 2019 that he improperly pressured his former attorney general Jody Wilson Raybould (Vancouver Granville, B.C.) in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

As it stands, those found in breach of the act are given a relatively small fine and a verbal lashing in the form of a public report detailing the commissioner’s reasoning. For example, ex-finance minister Bill Morneau, who is also facing a probe tied to WE Charity, was fined $200 for failing to disclose ownership of a French villa in 2017, about two years after he was first elected.

Many Conservatives who spoke were broadly in favour of the substance of the proposal, but some were lukewarm on its phrasing. One delegate noted its title is “misleading,” because increased “punitive measures” doesn’t translate into giving the commissioner the power to boot elected officials out of office.

The proposal from the riding association of North Okanagan-Shuswap, B.C., got a ringing endorsement from Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Ont.), who, in a pre-recorded video, accused the Liberals of conducting “themselves as if the rules don’t apply to them.”

“As government, we must be prepared to rebuild and repair Canadians’ confidence in our institutions,” said Mr. Barrett. “That starts with empowering the ethics commissioner to impose meaningful sanctions and fines to parliamentarians who violate the act.”

Pandemic preparedness

Despite widespread belief among Conservatives that the Trudeau government was caught flat-footed by the coronavirus pandemic, there was some disagreement over a proposal from MP Scott Atchison of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Ont., to develop a “rapid-response plan” with provinces and territories to ensure Canada has the resources and biomanufacturing capacity it needs to produce vaccines and personal protective equipment, among other things, so it can avoid having to endure lengthy lockdowns. Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, Ont.) gave a succinct endorsement over video, telling delegates to “get ‘er done.”

One delegate, who said he served in the military working on emergency preparedness, agreed with its importance, but noted it’s going to be a “very costly initiative” that the party has to be “willing to pay for.” Another objected on the grounds that the word “including” in the proposal “leaves too much unknown,” suggesting it could open the door to funding other efforts not seen as critical to preparing for a pandemic.

Recognizing ‘climate change is real’

Conservative MP Jöel Godin’s (Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier, Que.) proposal to have the party commit to emphasizing that “climate change is real,” and demonstrating the party is “willing to act” drew some impassioned rhetoric and illustrates the heated debate among members on how to formulate a credible climate plan to broaden its appeal without stepping on industry’s toes. (The proposal was also endorsed by his fellow caucus mate Dan Albas of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, B.C.)

One delegate opposed the proposal’s assertion that “Canadian businesses classified as highly polluting need to take more responsibility” to implement measures to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that it “unfairly centres greenhouse gas pollutants,” and “unfairly impacts our industries.” That person said the focus should instead be on “clean land, clean water,” not disrupting industry.

The party’s electoral loss in 2019—it won the popular vote, but failed to form government—has led it to do some soul-searching on how best to widen its appeal among an electorate that generally ranks tackling climate change high on its list of priorities.

Later in the afternoon, the Winnipeg South, Man., riding association called for the creation of a national energy corridor to secure right-of-ways and permits “without successive environmental assessments.”

The Conservatives already tried to make this policy stick with the electorate as part of the party’s 2019 platform, noted one delegate against reviving it, adding it was “dead on arrival.” According to the past platform, the corridor would carry oil, gas, hydroelectricity, and telecommunications from coast to coast, which, one delegate said, was a complicated recipe “entangling” too many methods of transport.

Those in support said the corridor would ensure energy security and independence, which the pandemic has underscored the need for. Former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt called in to say it “makes sense” to put the “effort in at the front end” of building a corridor to better secure Canadian resources, and would likely “spur investment.”

Another delegate said embarking on the approach without environmental assessment would be courting “disaster.”

Fighting for free speech at ‘woke indoctrination centres’

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.) threw his support behind a resolution from Vancouver Centre, B.C., that urges party members to require universities to defend free speech on campus—or risk losing federal funding.

The resolution’s proponent said “countless young conservatives are forced into censorship” on campus. “Unbeknownst to so many parents and taxpayers we are sending our children into woke indoctrination centres where they are told conservatism is evil,” he said, adding that the University of Chicago’s Chicago principles on free speech provides a model forward. (The principles aim to preserve discourse on contentious issues and were adopted partly in response to pressure from student groups to disinvite controversial figures. It’s been adopted by dozens of other prominent universities in the United States, including Princeton and Johns Hopkins.)

In the Canadian context, the proponent said, public universities would “simply be duty bound to abide by” the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. “[If] the university wants to censor or punish free speech, they should not be receiving our tax dollars. But if the school does protect free speech, a Conservative government will award it with federal funding,” he said.

While many delegates who offered comments backed the sentiments behind the proposal, some questioned the practicality of implementing it, with one pointing out that education falls within provincial jurisdiction and that “disputes” around free speech are better resolved by universities themselves.

Some conservative-led provinces, including in Ontario and Alberta, have already taken up the cause. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, in 2019, followed Doug Ford’s lead in saying his government will require universities and colleges within the province to “develop, post and comply with free speech policies that conform” to the Chicago principles, according to The Toronto Star. Critics of the declaration argue it’s a dog-whistle for far-right groups.

‘Reimagining the CBC’

Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) ran on a pledge during the leadership race to “defund the CBC”—a slogan that, similar to “defund the police”—doesn’t necessarily mean completely stripping it of government funding. Mr. O’Toole said he would “slash funding for English TV and CBC News Network,” while leaving CBC Radio and Radio-Canada intact.

In a somewhat different vein, a proposal from Northwest Territories called for “reimagining the CBC” by ensuring that it’s responsive and accountable to its audience; “supplies balanced and non-partisan programming”; and it “reduces its reliance upon government funding and subsidy.” The proposal didn’t single out the different divisions in need of reform. It was backed by Quebec Conservative MP Alain Rayes (Richmond—Arthabaska, Que.).

For some, that proposal didn’t go far enough, with one delegate saying the party is “deluding” itself if it thinks CBC can be reformed. “Erin O’Toole won the leadership saying he wanted to defund the CBC. It is high time we get serious about that, and get serious about fighting the people who are always against us,” the delegate said.

Another argued that calls to dismantle CBC just “plays directly into the campaign of the Liberals,” adding that reforming the institution “is a much better option.”

Cleaning up drinking water on First Nations reserves

It’s “unacceptable” that some First Nations continue to have unsafe drinking water, said Conservative MP Gary Vidal (Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River, Sask.), in a video supporting a resolution that recognizes that clean drinking water is a “basic necessity of human life.”

Mr. Vidal took direct attack at Mr. Trudeau—whose government missed its self-imposed March 2021 target to lift all long-term boil-water advisories—suggesting the prime minister is quick to be on screen when making promises, but “camera shy” when high-profile promises, like this, ultimately fail. There were hints long ago that this goal was a ways off, with the parliamentary budget officer in 2017 warning the Liberals were spending only 70 per cent of what was needed to eliminate such advisories.

The proponent from the riding association of St. John’s East, N.L., said the current approach is a “Band-Aid solution and the federal government should instead work with provinces, territories, municipalities, and First Nations to “develop an actionable solution,” within an agreed-upon timeline.

In a February report, Auditor General Karen Hogan warned it would likely be “several years” before Canada could end long-term drinking-water advisories in First Nations. About 15 per cent of the 101 advisories lifted since the Liberals took office in 2015 ended as a result of “interim measures,” she found, and are instead projected to be fixed between 2022 and 2024. There were 160 advisories when the Liberals were in office, according to the report.

Those who opposed the resolution said it wasn’t the federal government’s job to provide clean drinking water, while another suggested it should be provincial jurisdiction and federal involvement simply creates confusion. The proponents, meanwhile, said these problems are something one might expect in a third-world country, not in Canada.

“I think it’s time that Canada stood on its own two hind legs and got its water cleaned up everywhere,” said one delegate from Vancouver Quadra, B.C.

‘Assertive’ action urged against China

The day after detained Canadian Michael Spavor had a closed-door trial in China, delegates offered strong words calling on Canada to “stand” stronger against the superpower.

Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont.), his party’s foreign affairs critic, supported a resolution outlining an “assertive” approach to authoritarian dictatorships, including the Chinese Communist Party. Mr. Spavor’s Thursday-night trial ended after two hours without verdict, while Michael Kovrig’s trial is scheduled for Monday.

Invoking their arbitrary arrests and targeting of Canadian beef, pork, and canola, Mr. Chong, in a pre-recorded message, said China is “threatening our citizens, and our economy, and our values.” The proposal from the Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Ont., riding association said Canada must expand trade and military alliances in Asia and strengthen its relationships with like-minded democracies “to counteract Chinese government aggression.”

Others questioned why the resolution singled out only China, and argued for a more diplomatic approach, including a return to Canada’s history as a peace broker that punched above its weight in global diplomacy.

Several passionate delegates said the threat is imminent, with one describing China as a “growing menace.”

“If we don’t take a stand against China, what we’re really saying is … we don’t care about human rights. We care about trade and our GDP more than humanity. And that’s disgusting,” said one delegate from Halifax West, N.S.

Open data, information to contrast Tory brand with Trudeau

In two resolutions, Conservative delegates said supporting open data and improving access to information would help the party contrast Liberal failures on these fronts with its support for government accountability.

Referring to Mr. Trudeau’s promise to reform the access-to-information regime, most speakers supported a resolution to bring in “mandatory penalties” for violating departments that breach deadlines.

The proposal would require the federal government to be “more responsive” to access requests, said Conservative MP Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond East, B.C.). He introduced his riding’s resolution, which also said the party endorses regular independent reviews and greater automatic enforcement and penalties. Some delegates said penalties would ultimately fall back on the taxpayer, and so the resolution needed a rewrite.

But others believed strongly Mr. Trudeau’s record on this file has given their party an opening. Liberal changes to the Access to Information Act last Parliament have been widely panned, and Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard has said already-backlogged departments and agencies don’t have enough resources to answer the constantly growing requests.

The resolution can help “improve our branding and ensure we are delivering on what Trudeau promised and didn’t deliver,” said one delegate from Vancouver Centre, B.C., while another invoked the image of Mr. Poilievre brandishing pages of blacked-out documents sent to a parliamentary committee studying the WE Charity scandal.

Another resolution under the headline of “government accountability” said there should be “open data to open purse strings,” and the party would mandate government agencies to increase data published in “machine-readable” formats, while recipients of public funds would have to publish outcomes.

“Besides increasing transparency, accountability, and value for money, this enables businesses and communities, research institutes and Canadians at large to better leverage data funded by their tax dollars,” said the delegate introducing the Vancouver Centre, B.C., resolution.

A delegate from a neighbouring riding in Vancouver East, B.C., said the pandemic has revealed how poor governments are at producing this detailed information. “A lot of the best charts analysis, data visualization came not from Health Canada or any of the health authorities, but citizen data analysis,” he said.

No one spoke against the resolution, other than a couple who were confused by the wording, suggesting it go back to the drawing board.

