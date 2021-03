A plan to tackle the high cost of drugs for rare diseases, which the feds’ advisory panel recommended be in place by Jan. 1, 2022, will be out sometime next year, the government says. It’s been framed as ‘an important first step’ in expanding drug coverage.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu, pictured December 2020, says it is too early to say if Ottawa will meet recommended timelines on the path to a national pharmacare program, but hinted the pandemic has resulted in a ‘year of disruption in terms of consultations and the ability to move forward.’