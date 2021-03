The U.S. sanctions can go on forever at no cost to the United States, while American politicians feel virtuous and Syrians suffer, but there is a way to end this. It has to start with accepting that Bashar al-Assad will stay in power, because that’s the only way that other countries get any leverage.

Two destroyed tanks in front of a mosque in Azaz, Syria, pictured Aug. 21, 2012. The Syrian civil war is 10 years old, and it’s time to stop it. At least half a million Syrians are dead, a quarter of the pre-war population are refugees abroad, and another quarter are refugees inside Syria. Thirty per cent of the country’s housing stock is destroyed or badly damaged—and we have known who won the war for at least four years now, writes Gwynne Dyer