Anti-abortion group, Sloan instruct supporters to vote ‘no’ on proposals seen as hostile to SoCons at CPC convention

Anti-abortion advocates in the Conservative Party appear unlikely to force a debate on the virtual convention floor on abortion, but are vying to block passage of a raft constitutional amendments that they see as an attempt to diminish their influence.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), an influential social conservative group, released a voting guide for its supporters, instructing them on how to vote for the constitutional amendments and policy proposals that were approved for debate ahead of the party’s policy convention Thursday.

For example, CLC marked its opposition against adopting a constitutional amendment from the Vancouver Granville, B.C., riding association that would replace “compassionate social policy” with “progressive social policy” to the principles that undergird the party, arguing that it’s equivalent to endorsing a “pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, pro-LGBTIQ, anti-Christian” stance.

The organization also wants to vote down a proposal from the Guelph, Ont., riding association to create a national youth council to engage youth 25 years and younger, contending that, while it’s a “well-intentioned” effort, it could be co-opted by so-called Red Tories and turned into a “hub of left-wing activism within the party.”

Other proposals such as a requirement that leadership candidates have five letters of endorsement from people who are either Conservative MPs or “candidates of record; and an increase to the number of delegates at virtual conventions from 10 to 25 were also marked with a red “No,” with the organization applying the same rationale that their passage would limit social conservatives’ reach.

The three-day convention kicked off Thursday afternoon, with the party forgoing an in-person event due to the pandemic. The entire program is being streamed via Zoom webinar.

CLC’s efforts to organize delegates in support of its mandate come at a critical moment for Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.), who has had to contend with internal tensions that have spilled out in media reports, including from some disaffected social conservatives who say that they feel sidelined. Mr. O’Toole, who has expressed support for abortion rights, also won the leadership race in August in part by courting social conservatives; he appealed to them to mark him as their second choice.

Ousted Conservative MP Derek Sloan (Hastings-Lennox and Addington, Ont.) also released a similar voting guide that is in complete agreement with CLC’s, save for two resolutions where he instructs delegates to decide for themselves. The organization has thrown its support behind Mr. Sloan. His document instructs supporters to vote against the establishment of a youth council, the addition of an electronic-voting option during the leadership race, and that candidates be required to be a “member of good standing.” Mr. Sloan’s guide does not explain the rationale behind his support and opposition to the proposed amendments and policies.

Despite the party’s move to strip him of his membership and to bar him from running under its banner in the next election, Mr. Sloan had vowed to mobilize supporters ahead of the convention. In an earlier interview with The Hill Times, he claimed to have support from 1,000 delegates, suggesting that he could still wield influence over the convention. The day before the convention, he told The Canadian Press he’d be following the convention alongside his wife, who he said is registered as a delegate. It said his “shadow will loom large,” with so many of his supporters signed up as delegates.

Outgoing party president Scott Lamb said the party set a ”modern record” of delegates at a political convention in Canada, with over 3,100 voting delegates, and a total 5,700 members registered to participate. The party could have seen as many as 4,100 eligible voting delegates, with each of the 338 ridings able to elect 10 delegates.

In the lead-up to the convention, CLC said it had secured the support of at least 100 delegates from 100 different ridings, adding that would allow them to force a vote on their amendments, including one that would give riding associations the power to dismiss MPs if members are unsatisfied with their performance and to override the national council’s decisions. The other constitutional proposal calls for the party to officially brand itself as a “pro-life party.”

Those amendments are not part of the pre-approved package of proposals.

Jack Fonseca, project manager at Campaign Life Coalition, claimed in an interview with The Hill Times that though it has lined up the support needed, the party has made it clear none of its amendments will be debated. Mr. Fonseca accused the party of violating its constitution to block debate on abortion issues, pointing to Article 16.4, which states that a “proposed amendment will be put to a vote” at the convention if it has the support of at least 100 electoral district associations.

He said that CLC was hoping to contest the issue in court, but its lawyers are tied up.

“It does look like the party has rigged things and violated their own constitution, in order to keep pro life issues out of the convention,” he said.

The same article also notes the addition of an amendment for a vote is “subject to the rules and procedures for the national convention.”

In an email response to CLC’s accusation on Thursday, Cory Hann, the party’s director of communications, said “we’ll be treating it like any public company, charitable organization or political party would, it will be for the chair of a meeting of members to determine the propriety of a resolution.” Mr. Hann pointed to the rules established for virtual convention’s discussions on constitution and policy proposals.

Before the debate started, Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay (South Surrey-White Rock, B.C), who co-chaired the debate with Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute Saint Charles, Que.), warned delegates the two had full “discretion” to refuse to hear motions from the floor. She said they would rule them out of order if the motions “unduly” delayed the progress of the convention.

Speakers were selected on a first-come, first-serve basis with delegates alternating between those in favour and opposed to solution, with at least three speakers on each perspective. After the motion’s “proponent” had the opportunity to rebut, but only if they indicated they wanted to speak again. People had to be quick with their clicks to get in line, with the queue removed after each speaker, and those wishing to speak expected to “raise” their virtual hand on the Zoom function. To vote, members need a pin emailed by the party ahead of time, as well as their postal code.

The two guides also offer instructions on how to vote for policy proposals, which will be up for debate Friday. Both are also against expansions for assisted dying, for example, advising delegates to vote “yes” to shift the framing on the subject that says the party won’t support legislation to legalize to a much stronger opposition to all assisted death. It also says the party would oppose extending the eligibility to minors, or “people who are not competent” or who live with “psychological suffering.” On Wednesday, the Red Chamber passed a bill that expanded access to medical assistance in dying, including, in two years, to people suffering solely from grievous mental illness.

The convention is co-hosted by Quebec radio host Archy Beaudry and Leslyn Lewis, a social conservative who finished an impressive third place as a relative unknown in the party’s leadership race.

Delegates will hear from Mr. O’Toole on Friday and will be voting on the new national council members, with results to be announced Saturday. The council is responsible for overseeing governance issues.

