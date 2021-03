In recognition of my admiration for the Office of the AG, let me fill in the observations and recommendations that were omitted from the AG’s report on the CSC.

The design of the future Canadian surface combatant will be based on BAE’s Type 26 warship. The Department of National Defence wants to replace the Royal Canadian Navy's Halifax-class frigate fleet with 15 Type 26 warships, which will be constructed at the Irving Shipbuilding, will cost an estimated $70-billion. The original cost was estimated to be $14-billion and the project has faced delays and increased costs.