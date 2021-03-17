Winding web of impropriety allegations comes full circle

Reeling from these morale-crushing news stories, it is being hinted to the media that DND is about to create a new, more independent investigative service.
What was far more alarming about Maj. Kellie Brennan comments during her Feb. 21 interview with Mercedes Stephenson was her allegation that when this story first broke, former CDS Gen. Jonathan Vance had urged her to lie to the media. Screenshot courtesy of YouTube/Global News
OTTAWA—For many casual observers of Canada’s military, the recent deluge of media reports alleging sexual misconduct at the highest levels comes as a disturbing shock.
'I’m pleased that we’re moving to modernize our Senate, because it seemed like it was really in the dark ages,' says Sen. Nancy Hartling, while Sen. Rosa Galvez points to remaining parliamentary privilege loophole.
In the absence of stronger protections, NDP MP Matthew Green says many would-be whistleblowers have limited options for going public with allegations of wrongdoing and forcing a reckoning within government.
Canadians will soon have a better picture of progress—and the work that still remains to be done—surrounding diversity in Canadian newsrooms as information comes pouring in from news organizations across the country.
The charity has not been contacted by the RCMP or the CRA since NDP MP Charlie Angus called on both bodies to investigate a donor issue, but didn’t disclose if it had ever been contacted on other matters.