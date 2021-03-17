The royal soap opera may make news, but it’s not history

Following an interview with Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, there have been calls for Canada to ditch the monarchy, presided over by the Queen. The decision to have a Canadian head of state should be based on substantive reasons, none of which have to do with a TV interview in a foreign country. Anyone who would switch because of a TV show is no ally to the republican cause in Canada, nor a student of history. Photograph courtesy of Wikimedia Commons and The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia