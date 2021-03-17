Swift federal action needed to close the agri-food sector’s digital divide

The changes facing Canadian society in this historic era cannot be understated. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced widespread adoption of technology to keep our economy moving and has increased Canadians’ appreciation for sectors, services, and workers that are deemed essential. But while most Canadians have increased their reliance on technology to stay connected, reliable high-speed interconnectivity, even for an essential sector like agriculture, is not accessible to all. Swift action by governments and private sector partners to close this digital divide is needed so that the agri-food sector can capitalize on available technologies to manage risk, optimize their operations, share important agriculture data, and continue to secure the Canadian food supply.