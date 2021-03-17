Prison farm pause a good chance to reconsider program: reader

I am very happy to see that the dairy goat operation has been placed on pause, as per the CSC’s March 5 news release, and think Canadians should look at this from the aspect of why the Penitentiary Farm Program is terrible for inmates; many inmates have themselves been victimized within their lives, and many are incarcerated for violent acts. Exposing inmates to situations where violence is inflicted upon animals will do little to rehabilitate and will likely instead exacerbate inmates’ issues. When it comes to dairy farming, involvement in forcibly impregnating cows and forcibly removing newborn calves from their mothers exposes inmates to immeasurable pain and suffering, as well as desensitizes them to these acts of violence, which is extremely inappropriate for an inmate population.