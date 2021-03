'I’m pleased that we’re moving to modernize our Senate, because it seemed like it was really in the dark ages,' says Sen. Nancy Hartling, while Sen. Rosa Galvez points to remaining parliamentary privilege loophole.

ISG Sen. Raymonde Saint-Germain, left, who chaired the subcommittee responsible for creating the new harassment policy, says its confidentiality requirements were reassuring for employees, while ISG Sen. Marilou McPhedran says it goes beyond what’s required. ISG Sen. Rosa Galvez, right, also has issues with the policy’s lack of application or parliamentary proceedings.