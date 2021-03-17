Ontario MPP Coteau ‘very open’ to seeking federal Liberal nomination in Don Valley East

Previously unsure about seeking the federal Liberal nomination in the coveted Toronto riding of Don Valley East, Michael Coteau, who was the runner-up in the 2020 provincial Liberal leadership contest and represents the same riding provincially, says he is now “very open” if and when the nomination process opens up.

“So many people in the community are asking me to run,” said Ontario Liberal MPP Michael Coteau, a former minister in the Kathleen Wynne cabinet, in a telephone interview with The Hill Times. “So, I’m very open to the idea. I’ve just got to figure out what the federal party wants to do. But I’m very open to the idea.”

He declined to confirm if the federal party reached out to him to encourage him to run in this riding.

“No, I can’t confirm that, but I have had a lot of people reach out to touch base with me, overwhelmingly, in the community. And people asking me if I’d consider running … Liberals, local Liberals, mainly. But it’s exciting.”

The riding is currently represented by five-term Liberal-turned-Independent MP Yasmin Ratansi, who is under investigation by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion for hiring her sister in her constituency office, for alleged verbal harassment to some of her staff members, and for making alleged racist comments against some visible minority communities. As of deadline March 16, the commissioner’s report was not out yet. None of the allegations have been confirmed by the ethics commissioner or tested in a court of law.

However, earlier this month, the House of Commons’ Board of Internal Economy, the governing body of the House consisting of MPs from all parties and chaired by the Speaker, ordered Ms. Ratansi to pay back $9,391 for violating the House rules by employing her sister in the constituency office.

The Board found that “Ms. Ratansi breached the Members By-law by employing her sister in her constituency office from January 23, 2017 to November 2, 2020,” said House Speaker Anthony Rota (Nipissing-Timiskaming, Ont.) in a March 8 statement, which also highlighted Ms. Ratansi’s “lack of co-operation” during the review process.

First elected in the 2004 federal election as a Liberal MP, Ms. Ratansi represented the riding until 2011 when she lost to Conservative MP Joe Daniel. In the 2015 election, she won back the riding and was re-elected again in the last election. Prior to Ms. Ratansi, former Jean Chrétien-era cabinet minister David Collenette represented this riding from 1993 until 2004.

Ms. Ratansi won the 2019 election with 59.7 per cent of the vote while Conservative candidate Michael Ma took 24 per cent, NDP candidate Nicholas Thomas 11 per cent, and Green candidate Dan Turcotte won 3.9 per cent.

Ms. Ratansi left the Liberal caucus in November after the CBC reported that her sister had been working in the constituency office for years, a violation of House bylaws that prohibit MPs from hiring close family members as their staffers. Some of her staffers said in interviews with the CBC that the MP had verbally harassed staffers in her office and had made racist comments about some visible minority communities.

By deadline, Ms. Ratansi had not responded to interview requests from The Hill Times. However, in a statement posted on Facebook right before the CBC story broke in November, Ms. Ratansi accepted an “error of judgment” in hiring her sister. She said that she had referred the matter to the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, and would follow his instructions to rectify this situation.

“To the constituents of Don Valley East and to anyone I may have disappointed by my error of judgment, I take full responsibility, and to all I do apologize,” Ms. Ratansi wrote.

“I made an error of judgment by employing my sister in my constituency office, and I have remedied the situation, but this does not excuse the error I made.”

It’s not clear if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) will accept her back in the caucus or let her carry the party’s banner in the next election as a Liberal candidate. This is why some potential candidates have been jockeying behind the scenes to seek the Liberal nomination in this riding for months but are unwilling to declare their names openly out of respect for the investigation process to be completed. Also, they are unsure whether there will be an open contest, or if the party will have a preferred candidate for this riding.

Don Valley East is one of the most diverse ridings in the GTA and has been represented in the House since 1976. Of the 14 federal elections since its creation, the Liberals have carried this riding 10 times, and the Conservatives four times.

Meanwhile, Mr. Coteau, a three-term MPP, who also ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 provincial leadership election, is currently one of the two co-chairs along with Kate Graham, the Ontario provincial candidate in London North Centre, of the Ontario Liberal Policy Platform Development.

Toronto lawyer and senior TD Bank executive Paul Saguil, also told The Hill Times that he’s interested in seeking the Liberal nomination in this riding.

“If the riding nomination process opens up, I am very strongly considering throwing my hat in the ring,” said Mr. Saguil who is Filipino and openly gay. “I think it’s important to have representation of Filipino Canadians and LGBTQ Canadians in Parliament, and want to be able to represent the communities, but also bring my professional skills and experiences to their table, including my experience as a community advocate for marginalized and vulnerable communities.”

The last time a Filipino-Canadian was a Member of Parliament was Rey Pagtakhan who represented the riding of Winnipeg North-St. Paul, Man., from 1997 to 2004. He also served as a cabinet minister in the Chrétien and Paul Martin cabinets. Mr. Pegtakhan lost the 2004 federal election to New Democrat Judy Wasylycia-Leis.

Mr. Saguil said that he’s been reaching out to people in Don Valley East and so far has received a positive response.

“I’ve been having a lot of conversations with stakeholders in the riding,” said Mr. Saguil. “I’ve been talking to supporters and I’ve been talking to friends about getting ready for a nomination contest. And when the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

arana@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times