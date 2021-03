To argue politics alone tore down the WE Charity seems too convenient a narrative. But it is the one the Kielburgers want to run with.

Since last April, WE and its leaders Craig and Marc Kielburger have been embroiled in a national mess and the thrust of their pushback during a virtual committee appearance, along with legal counsel William McDowell, left, on March 15 was it was the dastardly politicians who undid WE, not any action of the self-righteous and always-certain-of-their-choices brothers, writes Tim Powers.