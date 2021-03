At least Barbados got the message and is now moving to rectify its relationship with the Crown to one that is more socially distanced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pictured during their interview with Oprah, which aired on March 7. In recent years, colonialism has gotten a re-brand, where its effects on these peoples have been swept under the rug and its responsibility for a vast majority of wars, civil unrest, and underdevelopment of countries under colonial rule has been ignored, writes Erica Ifill.