Green Party leader Paul hosts riding-connecting conversations

Plus, Black Voters Matter present a series on how to run in elections and The Wire Report adds to its newsroom.
Green Leader Annamie Paul, pictured at a March 11 press conference, has launched a series highlighting the stories of those in Toronto Centre, the riding where she intends to run in the next election. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is using the platform she has to share her voice with those who live within her slated Toronto riding, as part of a new series dubbed TC Connect.
'I’m pleased that we’re moving to modernize our Senate, because it seemed like it was really in the dark ages,' says Sen. Nancy Hartling, while Sen. Rosa Galvez points to remaining parliamentary privilege loophole.
In the absence of stronger protections, NDP MP Matthew Green says many would-be whistleblowers have limited options for going public with allegations of wrongdoing and forcing a reckoning within government.
Canadians will soon have a better picture of progress—and the work that still remains to be done—surrounding diversity in Canadian newsrooms as information comes pouring in from news organizations across the country.
The charity has not been contacted by the RCMP or the CRA since NDP MP Charlie Angus called on both bodies to investigate a donor issue, but didn’t disclose if it had ever been contacted on other matters.