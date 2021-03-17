Greece felt ‘very happy’ to have Canada’s top diplomat in Athens last year amid pandemic, says new Greek envoy

Greek Ambassador Konstantina Athanassiadou says there is political will in Athens to ratify Canada's free trade pact with the European Union.
Greek Ambassador Konstantina Athanassiadou presented her letter of credence to then-governor general Julie Payette in a Nov. 30, 2020, virutal ceremony. Photograph courtesy of MCpl Anis Assari/Rideau Hall
Greece was “very honoured” to have the then-foreign affairs minister François-Philippe Champagne visit Greece amid the pandemic, said the new Greek ambassador to Canada.
