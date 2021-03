The push from social conservative groups to exercise influence over the party’s policy and governance process appears to have ‘failed,’ says longtime strategist Geoff Norquay.

Conservative strategist Geoff Norquay, centre, says the party's upcoming convention could allow Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, left, pictured on March 2, to pivot from dealing with internal matters to making his pitch to voters. Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie, right, says there will be a focus on coming out of the event 'feeling unified.'