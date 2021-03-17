Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Conservative Party initiates proceedings to dissolve Sloan’s riding association

By Abbas Rana      March 17, 2021

The Conservative Party hasn't explained why they want to dissolve the riding association of Hastings-Lennox and Addington, Ont., says its president Carlo Petracca.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will headline his first policy convention this week since winning the party's leadership race last summer. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The Conservatives have started the proceedings to dissolve the Ontario federal riding association that had endorsed ex-Conservative MP Derek Sloan during his 2019 election bid.

Carlo Petracca, the president of the Hastings-Lennox and Addington, Ont., riding association, told The Hill Times the Conservative Party recently served a notice of intent that it was initiating the process to disband the association. Mr. Petraca said the party did not offer a reason behind its decision. 

“The process hasn’t actually gone through yet. That’s a process that goes through the national council. They review and then they vote, but the vote hasn’t taken place yet. But they’ve sent us a notice of the process being started,” he said.

The process is unlikely to be completed until after the party’s policy convention, which runs Thursday through Saturday. That’s because the vote on the matter will be up to the new members of the 20-member national council, which is responsible for deciding on all governance-related issues. Thirty-seven delegates are vying for the 20 spots, with results to be announced Saturday. 

Of the 20 spots, Ontario has four, Quebec has three, British Columbia and Alberta each have two seats each. Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, the three Atlantic provinces, and the three territories each have one seat. The number of seats for each province in the council are based on their proportion of seats in the House of Commons. 

The incumbent party leader is also considered a member of the national council, but is not expected to attend meetings regularly

The national council oversees the management of all party affairs, except for the fundraising and distribution of funds, which is the domain of the Conservative Fund.

Mr. Sloan (Hastings-Lennox and Addington, Ont.), who ran unsuccessfully for the Conservative Party’s top job last year, was expelled from the parliamentary caucus on Jan. 20 over a “pattern destructive behaviour” that, Mr. O’Toole said, had become a distraction for the party. Prior to the expulsion, Mr. Sloan was the party’s nominated candidate for the next election.

The process to boot Mr. Sloan out of the caucus started in mid-January after the left-leaning outlet Press Progress reported that the MP had accepted a political donation of $131 from white supremacist Frederick Paul Fromm during the leadership election. 

Mr. O’Toole released a statement prior to Mr. Sloan’s expulsion declaring that his party will not provide a home for far-right extremism or racism. In response, Mr. Sloan said that he had no knowledge of the donation, and once he learned about it, he requested the party office to return the money.

A majority of Mr. Sloan’s former caucus members voted to drop him from caucus. He now sits as an Independent.

“The Conservative caucus voted to remove Derek Sloan not because of one specific event, but because of a pattern of destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents and disrespect towards the Conservative team for over a year,” said Mr. O’Toole, in a statement, adding that the acceptance of the donation was the “last straw.”

After his expulsion, the party’s national candidate selection committee barred him from running as a Conservative in the next election. His appeal with the national council was dismissed, and it also moved to revoke his party membership.

Mr. Petracca said that the riding association was upset with the party for expelling their MP from the caucus. He said it reached out to Mr. O’Toole and the party, demanding an explanation for Mr. Sloan’s expulsion, but did not receive a response. 

He said that the riding association has decided to retain legal counsel to understand the implications of the party’s decision to expel Mr. Sloan. When the party learned about it, Mr. Petracca said, they initiated the process to dissolve the association.

“What we’ve done as a riding association, was we put them to task, we said, ‘Look, let us know what it is that Derek Sloan has done,’ ” said Mr. Petracca. “And we will be the first to kick him out as our representative for Hastings, Lennox and Addington. Give us the reasons, and we will do so. And we never received those reasons.”

The Conservative Party’s communications office did not respond to requests for comment. 

Mr. Sloan, who ran as a social conservative candidate in the last leadership election, claims to have the support of 100,000 grassroots members of the party, including social media followers.

In an interview with The Hill Times earlier this week, Mr. Sloan claimed to have more than 1,000 delegates elected for the convention. He said that prior to the start of the convention, he would also issue a list of candidates for the national council who he endorsed. 

If more than half of his endorsed candidates get elected as national councillors, he claimed they could stop the process of dissolving the riding association; restore his membership and reverse the party’s decision to bar him from running as a Conservative.

However, it appears to be unlikely that a majority of council members would take this route to nullify the decision of the national caucus and the party leader, as it would risk undermining Mr. O’Toole’s leadership. 

If the association is dissolved, it remains to be seen how the party will go about nominating a candidate to replace Mr. Sloan. The leader does have the authority to appoint a candidate.

“I really don’t know what they’re going to do,” said Mr. Sloan. “I suspect that they will just parachute somebody in. Or maybe there’s some alternate way that they can run a nomination, but they would basically have to appoint people that they think are friendly to them without kind of input from us.”

Mr. Sloan won the riding in the last election by a margin of 4.3 per cent of the votes. The riding was previously represented by former Liberal MP Mike Bossio. Mr. Bossio, who won the riding in a close contest in 2015 by a margin of .45 per cent or 225 votes. He is running again in the next election.

The Hill Times 

Abbas Rana

Abbas Rana is the assistant deputy editor of The Hill Times.
- arana@hilltimes.com

