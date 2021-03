The Canada Energy Regulator’s acknowledgment, however, would have rung hollow if it were not taking parallel action to change its operations.

Construction work on the Trans Mountain pipeline is pictured outside Valemount, B.C. in September 2020. That work of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee challenges us all to listen, to understand, to question our assumptions, to respect cultural difference, and to be courageous in confronting colonial legacies and implicit bias.