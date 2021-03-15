Unleashing the potential of Canadian agriculture

Feb. 23 was Canada’s Agriculture Day, a yearly celebration of the women and men who make our agriculture and food industry the best in the world. And while it shouldn’t take a crisis for us to show appreciation for our farmers, this year’s event took on additional meaning in light of the incredible work they have done keeping our grocery stores fully stocked through the COVID-19 pandemic. From the outset, they made it clear that if they had the right tools, they would get the job done. And just as they never fail to deliver for Canadians, our government is focused on delivering for them.