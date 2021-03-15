The path to food security in Canada

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought up concerns about food insecurity for many Canadians: according to a March 2020 poll conducted by Abacus Data, two-thirds of Canadians worried that COVID-19 would impact the price and availability of food and household goods. As vaccines are approved and rolled out, we can hope that the pandemic’s end may soon be in sight. The same cannot be said for the problem of food insecurity. Canada’s Food Price Report 2021 predicts that “food insecurity levels are likely to increase across the country in 2021.”