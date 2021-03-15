Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
risk-management-to-take-centre-stage-at-agriculture-partnership-consultationsAno
News

Risk management to take centre stage at agriculture partnership consultations

By Aidan Chamandy      March 15, 2021

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is set for renewal in 2023 and consultations are taking place this summer, with AgriStability programs likely to be a big focus, stakeholders and Parliamentarians say.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, pictured May 5, 2020 on the Hill. Negotiations over a stop-gap fix to AgriStability have stalled and are causing concern for future negotiations. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Uncertainty over a risk management program for farmers is looming over the agricultural sector’s relationship with the federal government.

Aidan Chamandy

Aidan Chamandy is a reporter covering federal policy and parties for The Hill Times.
- achamandy@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘It’s largely rhetoric’: digging into claims of dysfunction in the House

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Conservative MPs have used up the majority of the time during debates on key government legislation. The Liberals have also asked them to rush through other bills that haven't even been debated.

Government to ask MPs to approve $142-billion, to start with, to cover costs in 2021-22

News|By Laura Ryckewaert, Peter Mazereeuw
That's only part of the picture, as much government spending has already been approved, and billions more—including new promises in this year's budget—will be reflected in supplementary estimates.

Media leaders, CAJ weigh in on newsroom diversity efforts 10 months after tumultuous summer of 2020

News|By Mike Lapointe
Canadians will soon have a better picture of progress—and the work that still remains to be done—surrounding diversity in Canadian newsrooms as information comes pouring in from news organizations across the country.

Public trust in government, business, media erode following dramatic spring 2020 surge, according to survey

News|By Mike Lapointe
Canadians’ trust in all institutions, including government, non-governmental organizations, business and the media has fallen starkly back to Earth following a surge in public trust levels in the spring of 2020.

Sajjan says he passed Vance allegations to PCO in 2018 to avoid whiff of ‘political interference’

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Over four hours of testimony, the House Defence Committee also heard from Lt.-Cmdr. Raymond Trotter, who says senior officers seem to get special treatment when there are sexual-misconduct allegations.

Mi’kmaq fishery decision an ‘opportunity’ and ‘interim measure,’ says Liberal MP Battiste

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Crown-Indigenous Relations should take the lead on the Nova Scotia lobster dispute, Mi’kmaw Senators say, pointing to DFO’s lost credibility.

India’s gesture of sending vaccine supplies to Canada suggests ‘long-range view’ of relations, despite irritants 

News|By Beatrice Paez
The bigger challenge that faces India in undertaking one of the world’s biggest immunization campaigns is the logistics, rather than a shortage of vaccines, says Stewart Beck, president of the Asia Pacific Foundation.

Courts moving Canada towards granting mentally ill access to assisted dying, says Lametti

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Conservatives panned the Senate for suggesting a ‘radical’ amendment to assisted death, while Justice Minister David Lametti said the Red Chamber is finally doing its job.

When will the world see Canada’s grounded top diplomat in person?

News|By Neil Moss
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau has yet to take an international trip since his appointment to the post in January.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions