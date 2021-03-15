Public trust in government, business, media erode following dramatic spring 2020 surge, according to survey

Canadians’ trust in all institutions, including government, non-governmental organizations, business and the media has fallen starkly back to Earth following a surge in public trust levels closer to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pictured during a media availability at the Sir John A. Macdonald building in Ottawa on March 9, 2021. According to the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, 46 per cent of Canadians say government leaders were purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false, with 50 per cent saying business leaders were doing the same. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Public trust in government and business came back down to Earth last fall, falling significantly from a high point during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by communications firm Edelman.
