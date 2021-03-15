It’s called Zoom 101 and it takes former parliamentarians back to school: Waddell

As a former parliamentarian who represented Vancouver Kingsway, B.C., from 1979-1988 and Port Moody Coquitlam, B.C., from 1988-1993, and now president of the Foundation of Former Parliamentarians (my friend Dorothy Dobbie of Manitoba is president of our association), like many of my colleagues, I struggle with the new technology including my recent experiences with Zoom and webinars. “How do I unmute?”, “What exactly do those buttons mean?”, “What is ‘chat’ and how do I use it correctly?” Sometimes I get it and sometimes I do not.