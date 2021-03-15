Inter-parliamentary support a cause for gratitude

The interconnections among our countries are far greater than through incidence of hemispheric geography. Only through ongoing regional dialogue and co-operation can we hope to ensure the best outcomes.

Ever nimble and responsive to our needs, ParlAmericas has provided ongoing guidance as we grappled with adjusting the operations of our legislatures to the reality of a pandemic. Through this forum, the language and other barriers that would have prevented us from learning from the lessons of our neighbours in Central and South America are broken down, writes Bridgid Annisette-George.