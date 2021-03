Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is now a grandfather.

Mr. Miller posted a photo of the newborn to his Instagram last week. a few days before he turned 48 on March 12. “A little news: just before midnight last night, I became a grandpa. Say hello to Magnus!” he wrote. Mr. Miller is married to Elin Sandberg, a one-time Swedish diplomat who he met while his time at the Université de Montréal. Together, the two have three grown children, Marius, Lukas, and Eva.