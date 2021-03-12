Should Canada follow Denmark’s lead and look to Israel to get more vaccines?

On March 4, Denmark’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen travelled to Israel on her own initiative to talk about COVID-19 vaccines with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She discussed options of buying Israeli surplus vaccines and possible Danish direct involvement in the production of more vaccines. As a travelling partner, she had the National-Conservative Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The three heads of government announced an initiative for future vaccine co-production.
