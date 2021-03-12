Sajjan says he passed Vance allegations to PCO in 2018 to avoid whiff of ‘political interference’

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says it would have been “extremely inappropriate or damaging” for him to discuss with the ex-military watchdog allegations raised against the former chief of defence staff and tantamount to “political interference” in an ongoing investigation.

“What I didn’t want to do was to undermine the just outcome [for a victim] by myself getting involved in an investigation,” said Mr. Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.), who has been slammed by opposition for failing to act on allegations against now-retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, back in 2018.

“Yes, I’m in charge of the entire [Department of] National Defence. For me to launch an investigation on any individual as a politician, or direct an investigation, my God, that’s absolutely wrong … and anybody suggesting that is also wrong,” he said, noting it would be “obstruction” of an investigation.

In an appearance Friday before the House Defence Committee, Mr. Sajjan contended that when the confidential complaint was raised to Gary Walbourne in March 2018, that constituted the start of an investigation. Mr. Sajjan said the ombudsman, who reports to him, had “many options” to deal with the allegation against Gen. Vance, who sat at the top of the chain of command and also reported to the minister.

His testimony comes a week after Mr. Walbourne told the committee Mr. Sajjan refused to look at evidence that would prove “beyond a doubt” the allegations had merit. Gen. Vance has denied those allegations, and his successor, Admiral Art McDonald, voluntarily stepped aside on Feb. 24 amid an investigation for inappropriate sexual behaviour. Given this development, Mr. Walbourne told the committee, it’s “quite apparent” that Gen. Vance could have done the same three years ago.

“Going to the actual person when you don’t have the information … would actually jeopardize the investigation,” Mr. Sajjan countered. “That would be absolutely inappropriate.”

Instead, Mr. Sajjan said it was the ombudsman who chose not to act, when he could have reported to the Judge Advocate General, Canadian Forces Provost Marshal, or the Military Police Complaints Commission of Canada. Mr. Sajjan said he “advised” Mr. Walbourne to turn to the existing powers and processes, but it would have been improper to “direct” him.

The authority of those bodies to field “complaints of abuse or delay related to” cases involving the “administration of the Code of Service Discipline,” which covers improper conduct, are outlined in the ministerial directives to the ombudsman. It also includes the chief of defence of staff.

The directive states that the ombudsman shouldn’t deal with a complaint if the complainant has brought the issue to those authorities, “except in compelling circumstances,” such as cases in which “the complaint raises systemic issues” and that person feels reporting the concern to the authority “will cause [them] undue hardship.”

Mr. Walbourne testified that the complainant came to him in confidence and didn’t want to be identified.

At the same time, the directive also states that the ombudsman can investigate “any matter referred” to their office “by written direction of the Minister,” which NDP MP Randall Garrison (Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, B.C.) stressed, noting the minister has “legislative” responsibility over the top commander, while any of the ombudsman’s authorities are by directive alone.

Opposition MPs have criticized the minister and his office for what they say is a failure to address and follow up on allegations against the man at the very top of the chain of command.

In a tense first round of questioning, Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, Man.) said he wasn’t buying Mr. Sajjan’s defence. “You are the minister,” he said, and therefore swore to manage the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces. He accused Mr. Sajjan of looking “the other way” on the Vance allegations for three years.

That tone continued throughout the two-hour testimony, where Mr. Sajjan frequently interrupted questions from opposition MPs, who also interrupted his responses, in exchanges that were repeatedly combative.

Opposition MPs have said Mr. Walbourne’s account appeared to contradict Mr. Sajjan’s first appearance on the subject, on Feb. 19, when he told the committee he was “shocked” and “surprised” when the allegations against Gen. Vance were made public. Mr. Sajjan previously wouldn’t even confirm to MPs whether he’d had a conversation with Mr. Walbourne. That March, 1, 2018, private meeting was “hostile,” the ex-watchdog said. On Friday, Mr. Sajjan said that was to protect a conversation he believed to be confidential, but given Mr. Walbourne’s testimony he would now speak in more detail.

In opening remarks, Mr. Sajjan repeated that he disagreed with “parts” of Mr. Walbourne’s account and wanted to “set straight” some issues. He confirmed he refused to look at the evidence, because every investigation “needs to run its course,” and must be free “of political interference,” he said.

“I did not allow him to give me any detail. I very purposely respected the investigative process to make sure it remained independent,” he said, and it would have been “wrong and dangerous” for a politician to get involved.

Mr. Sajjan has repeatedly said he notified the “appropriate authorities.” He told the committee that after the 2018 meeting, he informed his chief of staff at the time, Zita Astravas, and tasked her with contacting the appropriate person in the Privy Council Office, which oversees governor-in-council appointments, as well as Elder Marques, who was senior adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) at the time.

Mr. Garrison said Mr. Sajjan’s comments putting the investigating responsibility at Mr. Walbourne’s door constituted “spin,” and he had the “responsibility” to look at the evidence.

“I made that call at that time, and it was the right call not to intervene in an investigation,” said Mr. Sajjan.

“Do you seriously think that we will accept that the Privy Council Office, which reports to the prime minister, and has no investigating capacity whatsoever on its staff, was in any way an investigating authority?” asked Mr. Garrison, who has described this as the “wrong-door defence,” by the Liberals, blaming those raising issues for bringing it to the wrong place.

Earlier this week in the House, Mr. Trudeau admitted his office also knew in 2018 that an allegation had been raised against Gen. Vance, and that Mr. Sajjan had notified the Privy Council Office. Mr. Trudeau said he learned details of the allegation in news reports “in recent months.”

On Friday, at a Conference of Defence Association event before the afternoon committee, Mr. Sajjan said “trust has been broken” in the military following the “deeply troubling” allegations, per The Canadian Press. The day before Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, now acting chief of the defence staff, told the same conference that parts of the military culture permit “racism, discrimination, harassment,” according to CBC News.

Senior officers seem to get special treatment, naval officer says



In a separate appearance before the committee, Lt.-Cmdr. Raymond Trotter testified that he had difficulty figuring out where to direct “allegations of serious sexual misconduct” involving Adm. McDonald, saying he “felt like I had been running in circles all day.” He told the committee that he had approached the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre, and was later advised by an intake officer that its mandate was to counsel and provide guidance to complainants, but “was not a reporting tool.”

Because he said he didn’t “feel comfortable” reporting the allegation to the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service—the investigative arm of the military that reports to Adm. McDonald—Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter then decided to reach out to Mr. Sajjan’s office. He said he received a call back from someone from the minister’s office, who “directed me to report the incident to the SMRC.” (He said he may have mistaken the employee for Mr. Sajjan’s chief of staff.)

“I advised that I had already done that, and that the SMRC had already told me twice that they were not the appropriate reporting mechanism,” Lt. Cmdr. Trotter, a 21-year veteran of the Navy, told the committee. “I said the SMRC had suggested that I should report the incident to the minister’s office, as there was no one else senior to the chief of defence staff.

Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld (Ottawa West-Nepean, Ont.) later clarified the person Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter likely spoke to was a ministerial aide, who works under the Department of National Defence.

Asked by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant (Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke, Ont.) about whether there’s a “two-tier system” for reporting, he said that while it’s above his “pay grade,” it appears there’s a “sort of old boys’ network amongst the senior ranks.”

“From my limited experience, I can say that it appears that some senior officers seem to get special treatment when there are sexual-misconduct allegations,” he responded. “I think that may be because the people who are responsible for dealing with sexual misconduct allegations are senior officers, and that they may have some background or professional connections with respondent officers.”

Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter declined to offer suggestions on how to improve and make clear the process for reporting misconduct, deferring to policymakers, but said there needs to be a culture of trust.

“On the cold face of it, you need to have somebody within your chain of command—hopefully an officer, if not a senior, enlisted member to trust to come forward,” he said. “There has to be that trust relationship.”

