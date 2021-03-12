Mi’kmaq fishery decision an ‘opportunity’ and ‘interim measure,’ says Liberal MP Battiste

The Liberal government’s “new path” that has been broadly rejected by Atlantic First Nations is an “interim measure,” says Liberal MP Jaime Battiste, to address moderate livelihood fishing, and it will mean “hundreds” can get on the water this season without signing their rights away.

Mr. Battiste (Sydney-Victoria, N.S.) is one of three Mi’kmaw Parliamentarians, who together offered solutions to the conflict that has persisted since September, when Sipekne’katik First Nation, among others, issued their own licences for some members to trap lobster in the off-season. As tensions flared in Nova Scotia, Indigenous fishermen were targeted with violence and vandalism, sparking concerns around racist attacks and escalating conflict in the absence of federal action.

As the fishing season on the East Coast approaches, Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan (South Shore-St. Margarets, N.S.) announced on March 3 that the Department of Fisheries (DFO) would not issue fishing licences to First Nations in Atlantic Canada outside of the commercial season, citing the need for conservation. She said the “new path” addresses “much of the feedback” received since the dispute flared up and marks a “fundamental shift” in the approach.

Instead, moderate livelihood fishing plans can be developed for each community or a collective, which are “flexible,” noted Mr. Battiste, who sees keeping the lines of communication between cabinet and Mi’kmaw leadership as his “overarching and fundamental” role.

“There is an opportunity with this pathway … [to] have hundreds of additional Mi’kmaw people finishing this year without signing away any rights,” said Mr. Battiste. It’s the first time since the Supreme Court’s Marshall decision, he added, that nations would be able to fish under moderate livelihood that didn’t also require signing agreements for a period of time, which often included giving up rights. The 1999 decision affirmed treaty rights of 35 Mi’kmaq, Wolastoqey, and Peskotomuhkati communities.

But his Red Chamber colleagues, Progressive Senator Brian Francis (Prince Edward Island) and Independent Senator Dan Christmas (Nova Scotia) said they were shocked to see the announcement, adding it sets Canada in the wrong direction.

“It was again a top-down approach,” said Sen. Christmas, and one that ended up perpetuating “the same old path.”

The two Senators said they don’t think Ottawa gave their suggestion for a co-managed approach through the creation of an Atlantic First Nations Water Authority serious consideration. But, Mr. Battiste said, Ottawa’s plan is “part of the vision” he put forward with the Mi’kmaw Senators.

“This is an interim measure. That is [what] has been communicated to me,” he said, before pointing to the House Fisheries Committee’s upcoming report and recommendations on the matter. The report is expected to be released next month.

Ms. Jordan’s office did not respond when asked if the path represents an interim approach by the federal government. Asked if he’s been given assurances the government will adopt some of those recommendations, Mr. Battiste said he hasn’t asked for that. Ms. Jordan’s office said she “will closely review and consider” the recommendations.

Chief Gerald Toney said the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs has also heard from DFO that the announced plan is “seen as” interim.

“… But it is one that was unilaterally decided without the input of the Mi’kmaw,” said Mr. Toney, the assembly’s fisheries lead, in an email. “In order for nation-to-nation treaty discussions to be respectful and meaningful, the Mi’kmaw need to be involved from the onset, and not just told of the decisions of the Crown. We disagree with what DFO has presented and must have on-the-record consultation discussions on just that.”

Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont (West Nova, N.S.) said it would be “very, very troublesome” if that’s the case.

“That has not been what’s been really communicated publicly,” he said. “If it’s interim, what are those changes going to be? What are the expectations? How are you going to be debating or consulting or negotiating that? It’s a challenge.”

Sen. Francis said he doesn’t see it as interim, and it certainly hasn’t been explained publicly that way.

“Why would we have another interim measure for another 20 years, when we can get on with really implementing Mi’kmaw moderate livelihood fishery in the way that it’s supposed to be implemented?” said Sen. Francis.

Lack of consultation, and a ‘complete 180,’ say critics

Sen. Christmas said all of the Nova Scotia chiefs said they weren’t consulted on this specific path.

“It was new to us; we never heard about it before,” said Sen. Christmas, who is from the Mi’kmaw Nation of Membertou, where he served as senior adviser from 1997 to 2016.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs immediately dismissed the approach as an overstep and unacceptable, saying Ms. Jordan’s plan shows Ottawa thinks it has “full control over rights-based fisheries.” Prince Edward Island’s two Mi’kmaw chiefs have also denounced the decision. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Bellegarde wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), urging him to “reconsider” the approach and return to “good-faith” negotiations, according to a March 4 letter obtained by CBC News.

In a statement, Ms. Jordan’s office told The Hill Times that she and DFO officials have had “consistent communication with First Nations on moderate livelihood fisheries,” where the question of whether or not to fish outside established seasons “has been discussed frequently throughout this period.”

“The Minister and DFO are always willing to continue discussions and address concerns, but with the spring season approaching, the federal government has a responsibility to put in place clear regulations for the fishery,” said the email from press secretary Jane Deeks.

Early in the dispute, Mr. d’Entremont said, the feeling from commercial fishermen—whose position on seasons and conservation concerns he supports—was that Ottawa was not including or listening to them.

This decision marks a “complete 180,” he said, from Ottawa’s approach in the fall. He added it would have been the “right move” to make months before when the conflict started, and it’s “peculiar” the government is going in the direction now when they were “unwilling” before.

“Now they seem to accept what the fishing industry was asking for,” he said, adding both industry and First Nations are rightly panning the government for lack of consultation. “They just role-reversed the whole process. … No wonder, on one side, they’re feeling very happy, and on the other side, they’re very pissed off. There’s no middle ground through any of this.”

Crown-Indigenous relations should play ‘larger role,’ say Mi’kmaw chiefs

Crown-Indigenous Relations should take the lead on the file, said Sen. Christmas, because Ms. Jordan and DFO have “lost all credibility.”

Sen. Christmas said he doubted any band would participate in negotiations or set up conditional commercial agreements if DFO is leading discussions.

“I don’t think they have any leg to stand on to try to redo discussions or negotiations with the Mi’kmaw,” said Sen. Christmas.

He added that Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett (Toronto-St. Paul’s, Ont.) would be better suited for any engagement, noting they have a “track record of dealing with First Nations on a nation-to-nation basis.”

Sen. Francis agreed, noting Ms. Jordan has “completely eroded any trust and confidence,” and her cabinet position should be re-examined.

The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs are directly responsible for the implementation of Treaty and Indigenous Rights, noted Mr. Toney, in agreement with Sen. Christmas.

“[It] has been involved in rights-implementation discussions to date and remain at the table,” he said. “However, we would like to see Minister Bennett and her department play a larger role in supporting the implementation of our right to fish and sell fish for a moderate livelihood.”

Ms. Bennet’s office declined to comment and directed all questions to Ms. Jordan, whose office also didn’t address the question.

As for the lack of trust in the department, Mr. Battiste said there should be more treaty education for DFO officials.

“We’ve, unfortunately, as Mi’kmaw been in a situation where we’ve had DFO, or Department of Natural Resources, or RCMP, prevent us from exercising our rights for generations and so there is a mistrust, it’s cultural, it’s almost generational,” he said. “And that’s something that can only be addressed to education and awareness and collaboration.”

For Mr. d’Entremont, part of the problem, though, is that the matter has become an Indigenous relations issue, because of the longstanding problem with DFO’s approach, and lack of enforcement.

“We’ve gotten too far into Indigenous rights and what an agreement, or a treaty back in [1760] told us. It’s hard to apply it to today’s economy, in today’s fishing industry, and I don’t know how to fix that,” he said. Mr. d’Entremont acknowledge it’s a perspective that would make some “very mad.”

“I recognize the right, but I understand the right can be regulated,” he said.

Green MP Jenica Atwin (Fredericton, N.B.) offered the opposite assessment, saying the issue is fundamentally about sovereignty and inherent rights for First Nations, and the government “failed” to properly consult.

“It’s a slap in the face,” she said, adding arguments around conservation are a distraction that ignores industry enterprises hold the vast majority of lobster licences, and nations are well equipped to address sustainability of stocks themselves.

Even if conservation were the driving concern, she said, it still circles back to inherent rights.

“Where should we start talking about conservation? Really that inherent right of the original people, they should be first and foremost taken care of, and I know that’s not going to be a popular answer. I know that there are generational fishermen who are also tied to their relationship with the water and that territory,” she said, but it’s about respecting First Nations.

“These problems are going to continue to emerge, unless they [Ottawa] fully grapple with that concept of sovereignty,” she added.

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times