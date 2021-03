Conservatives panned the Senate for suggesting a ‘radical’ amendment to assisted death, while Justice Minister David Lametti said the Red Chamber is finally doing its job.

‘It is my view that prohibiting MAID for persons suffering solely from mental illness is an option that is open to the government and is consistent with the Charter,’ Justice Minister David Lametti told Senators on Feb. 1. Now, his bill makes this group eligible for assisted death, in two years.