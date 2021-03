Ultimately, addressing modern slavery, like any other human rights abuses, is not just a single sector issue, nor is it a problem for only one part of the world to solve. It's a collective challenge that requires coordinated leadership.

In November, steps were taken in Canada to enact a Modern Slavery Act (MSA) and amend the Customs Tariff, currently known as Bill S-216. This third attempt at the MSA was introduced in the Canadian Senate, pictured, and aims to implement Canada's international commitments to contribute to the fight against modern slavery, with a particular focus on forced labour and child labour.