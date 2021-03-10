Strengthening Canada’s Arctic: why Canada needs to prioritize dialogue and cooperation in the North

Despite the Arctic comprising 40 per cent of Canada’s landmass, the government has long lagged in efforts to address the region’s domestic and foreign challenges. For much of Canada’s history, the Arctic took a back seat to other policy priorities. It was only the dawn of the Cold War that ultimately prompted Canada and the United States to jointly establish military bases and radar systems spanning the length of the North in order to detect incoming Soviet missiles. Though the region became vital for North American security, the local Indigenous communities continued to face challenges such as a lack of housing, clean water, and modern infrastructure–which remain critical challenges to this day. Recently, Canada’s 2019 Arctic and Northern Policy Framework attempted to address these issues but stopped short of outlining specific budgets and timelines to make their goals possible. Now, with climate change drastically altering the Arctic environment and COVID-19 exacerbating existing inequalities, it is critical to re-examine Canada’s Arctic policy to address both long-standing domestic matters and evolving international security concerns.