In December 2020, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan released an action plan for small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), which assured us that SMRs will enable, among other things, “a net-zero economy by 2050.” Earlier, O’Regan also stated: “We have not seen a model where we can get to net-zero emissions by 2050 without nuclear (power).” How does one evaluate such assertions?