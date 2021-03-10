Digital disruption: how heckling has changed in a hybrid Parliament

Heckling has long been a part of the parliamentary process. But the shift to hybrid sittings has changed how MPs heckle, in ways that are not necessarily better.

The House moved to a full sitting format that mixes virtual attendees with physical ones back in September. Though the hybrid agreement lapsed with the adjournment of the fall sitting, it was quickly reinstated upon the Commons’ return in January.

Even before the advent of these pandemic measures, the interjections during Question Period and debate that constitute heckling has been a subject of contention.

A Samara Canada study of the 41st Parliament suggested that 69 per cent of MP respondents saw heckling as a problem. Despite this, the study found that 72 per cent of those respondents admitted to heckling anyways.

No such studies are currently available on how the remote format has impacted heckling, but according to one NDP MP, the virtual setting has changed the nature of it dramatically.

For Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, Man.) heckling over Zoom is still “unfortunately” easy to do.

“The reason I say unfortunate is because I think that virtual Parliament has really changed the nature of heckling,” he said. “When somebody unmutes themselves to make a comment during somebody else’s speech the camera will switch to them.”

The person who actually has the floor, he added, is instead entirely cut off from the microphone, strongly contrasting the nature of in-the-Chamber heckling, where Members’ speeches are typically not entirely disrupted by others.

Because of this, it’s possible to take over the floor in a way that MPs couldn’t before, Mr. Blaikie said.

“Imagine if you were in the House and you could press a button and stand up and turn off the microphone of the speaker and turn on your own microphone and have the camera pointed at you … [that] would be dysfunctional.”

Green MP Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.), who has long rallied against heckling, was initially keen on the change to the hybrid sitting, expecting that it would be able to minimize interruptions, particularly if the Speaker could control the mute buttons of Members.

Instead, she’s found it’s made the problem worse for the same reason that Mr. Blaikie noted. With MPs controlling their own mute buttons, the possibility for heckling is still there. And, due to the fact that the screen will shift over, answers can often not be heard, with points of orders needing to be raised in order to repeat missed statements.

Considering that Ms. May described the noise and roar of normal heckling as “soul destroying,” it’s a rather impressive feat for the virtual sitting to somehow make it even more unwelcome.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) was less critical of the shift to virtual, saying she thinks it has reduced the ability of Members to heckle.

“Only one person [can] heckle at a time, because the screen only recognizes one person,” she said. “It becomes easier to identify who is doing the heckling, where there was a little more anonymity when [we] were in the House all together.”

Ms. Gladu also noted that the increased ease with which hecklers can be picked out means that it’s easier than ever for the Speaker to call them out. Overall, she said she’s noticed less heckling, with those that do slip by generally prompting a response from the Speaker in the form of a reminder to not speak while others are talking.

Noting similar shifts, Liberal MP Larry Bagnell (Yukon) said that owing to the singular nature of virtual commentary, the disruptive cacophony characteristic of the House is avoided. He said he’s also seen less heckling, something which he attributed to the fact that only the most passionate will want to speak up and be singled out on the screen.

For Arthur Milnes, the in-house historian at Frontenac Club Hotel in Kingston, Ont., and author of 13 books on prime ministers, the ecosystem of heckling has been disrupted by the virtual format.

“Part of a good heckle … or a good exchange is being able to see the other person, but also the other MPs around that person. You don’t get the echoes of the House. You don’t see all the laughter or the anger,” he said.

In order to heckle properly over remote software, special skill is required, he said, though he couldn’t give an exact methodology for how that might work or look.

To combat the issue of disruptive heckling, Mr. Blaikie said that Members should realize that circumstances are different and modify their behaviour accordingly. He also said that the Speaker needs to find a “strict solution so that it’s not happening,” even force muting people if necessary.

As for broader changes to the practice of heckling in the House, Mr. Milnes is of the opinion that hard rules on heckling would turn it into “boring scripted bullshit.”

He’d even go as far as to say that he would stop watching the House of Commons if heckling were ever regulated to a point where it was eliminated.

Others, like Ms. May, are less attached to the idea of heckling. Or more accurately, she’s entirely against the practice, calling it horrible and “really unpleasant as a workplace.”

She pointed towards a pair of Standing Orders as concrete rules already banning heckling.

Specifically, Standing Order 16 reads “when a Member is speaking, no Member shall pass between that Member and the chair, nor interrupt him or her except to raise a point of order.” Standing Order 18, meanwhile, dictates that no offensive words be used against any Member of the House.

Generally, these rules have not been enforced, said Ms. May, noting that it is unpopular to do so. She said she doesn’t necessarily want changes to heckling, but would like there to be more awareness around the actual rules, something which she said has surprised Parliamentarians in the past when she raised the issue of the Standing Orders.

Mr. Bagnell would take it one step further, pushing for a system where the Speaker uses his disciplinary powers to prevent heckling from happening.

Queen’s University political science professor Daniel Westlake also said he wants to see an empowered Speaker, one who would use direct intervention in response to heckling, up to and including ejection from the House.

Mr. Milnes called for a slightly more moderate approach.

“You need a really good Speaker in the chair to handle heckling,” he said. “There’s some heckles you’re just going to ignore because they’re so good.”

As a final potential shift, Mr. Blaikie said that a system like the U.K., where the person on the floor can allow time for others to interject with comments and questions would be better.

Mr. Bagnell echoed this sentiment, noting that any system with back-and-forth debate would reduce the amount of heckling.

Heckling adds a ‘spark’ but comes with disadvantages

The practice of heckling dates all the way back to Socrates, Mr. Milnes said. And according to Prof. Westlake, in terms of the parliamentary process, it’s been around since the early British Parliament.

However, over the years there have been many changes, from the days of objects being thrown at speakers in the 19th century House of Commons to modern times, wherein Ms. May said heckling is co-ordinated by party whips.

Today, the longstanding tradition has strong advocates and opponents.

On the supporting side, Mr. Milnes raised the advantages of heckling, from entertainment in the theatre of politics to reduced tension and partisanship.

“It’s sport, it’s entertainment, it breaks the ice,” he said. “We’re all so bloody partisan these days, which is sad in my view, but it unites all the parties—everybody likes a good heckle.”

Kathy Brock, a policy studies and political studies professor at Queen’s University, noted that while it doesn’t look good out of control, there are intangible benefits to the practice.

“Appropriate heckling that gets to the point adds a bit of life. That adds a little bit of spark and it keeps people in the game and watching to see what happens next,” she said.

Prof. Westlake acknowledged the liveliness heckling adds, as well as the ability to tell when something contentious is said, but overall, he said he was less sympathetic to the practice.

He raised the spectre of gendered and targeted attacks as well as the general sentiment that people “like to see Parliamentarians behaving well and with respect.” Naturally, he added, interrupting and shouting is not a particularly respectful mode of conduct.

Erin Tolley, associate professor of political science at Carleton University, expanded on this idea, noting that while politicians may be desensitized to it, from an outside perspective it can create the perception that politics is “just people yelling at each other.”

Regardless of his personal feelings, Prof. Westlake said it is important to understand the “rules and oddities of parliamentary institutions.”

As for what an ideal system might look like, Ms. Gladu said she wants to see a professional environment.

“I would rather see an environment where people are professional, respectful, that we listen to one another’s different ideas and we all work together to make a better country,” she said.

achen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times