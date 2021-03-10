Canada’s electrified future is a challenge, but one we can achieve

A recent survey found nearly 70 per cent of Canadians planning to purchase a new car in the next five years are likely to buy an electric vehicle, a result that raises the question about the electricity system’s ability to meet the increased demand. In addition to cars, the electricity sector is being looked at to displace emissions resulting from the combustion of fuels for home heating and an increasing number of industrial processes in a transition broadly called “electrification.” To meet increasing demands, electricity generation capacity will need to grow, but efficiency advantages inherent in electrification, combined with the untapped resources available mean this is not an impossible challenge—in fact, it is one that Canada has achieved before.