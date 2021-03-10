Canada can win the hydrogen race

We already have the resources we need to surpass our competitors in the hydrogen race—we just need to focus on what can be achieved during and beyond a narrow transition period.
Along with cars and buses, hydrogen can fuel zero-emission trucks, trains, ships, and airplanes. It can store intermittent solar and wind power and can connect digital, energy, and trade networks. Photograph courtesy of Pixabay
Hydrogen is not science fiction.
'If they can make that roadmap fit ... I think it’ll grant them a tremendous amount of confidence because it takes so much uncertainty off the table,' says Indigenous Advisory Committee chairperson Tyrone McNeil.