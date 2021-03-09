Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
huffpost-canada-ceases-operationsAno

HuffPost Canada ceases operations

By Beatrice Paez and Palak Mangat      March 9, 2021

Editorial staff at HuffPost Canada filed their union certification with the labour board in late February, just a week after BuzzFeed finalized acquisition, according to CWA Canada.

There will be fewer reporters scrumming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured in February 2020, after HuffPost Canada unveiled on March 9 that it is closing operations. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

HuffPost Canada on Tuesday announced it’s shuttering operations, a move that affects roughly 23 employees, including two journalists at its Parliament Hill bureau. 

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

HuffPost Canada ceases operations

News|By Beatrice Paez 6:06 PM ET
Editorial staff at HuffPost Canada filed their union certification with the labour board in late February, just a week after BuzzFeed finalized acquisition, according to CWA Canada.

Thirty-seven candidates vying for Conservative Party’s powerful 20-member national council

News|By Abbas Rana
Candidates are working the phones and social media to garner support for a spot on the Conservative Party's national council.

Gun control advocates trash feds’ bill, but it’s probably a winner anyway, say pollsters

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Voters who don’t like guns often are not ‘particularly bothered around the nuances of some of these things,’ says Angus Reid's Shachi Kurl.

Defence Committee widens probe into feds’ handling of misconduct allegations, orders release of documents

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is being asked to appear a second time. Invitations were also sent out to senior staffers in both the Liberal and previous Conservative governments.

More than 520 plaintiffs now part of Black public servants’ $900-million class-action lawsuit against government, as feds enlist Bay Street law firm

News|By Mike Lapointe
From claims of harassment, to allegations of discrimination around promotions, hundreds of plaintiffs from multiple departments and agencies have joined the class-action lawsuit launched in December 2020.

In historic first, MPs to use remote-voting app as pandemic continues to rage

News|By Beatrice Paez
The app requires MPs to snap a selfie to go along with their vote in order for it to be counted.

Potential candidates in four winnable Liberal ridings eagerly awaiting timeline for nomination contests

News|By Abbas Rana
Some aspiring Liberal candidates are wondering whether the party's nomination contests will be open and fair, or if the leadership has already chosen its preferred candidates in four winnable Ontario winnable ridings.

Boosts to child care support could help deliver more equitable economic recovery for women, says report

News|By Palak Mangat
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the proposal of a national child care system is an ‘economic triple play’ that boosts women’s participation in the overall workforce.

Military’s investigative arm ‘uniquely poised’ to probe allegations at the top, says officer, but critics question its independence

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The public should have 'full confidence’ in the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, says a former vice chief, while the unit’s commander says it’s ‘uniquely poised’ to handle military complaints.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions