Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
who-cares-about-child-careAno
Opinion

Who cares about child care?

March 8, 2021

For many politicians, spending on child care has not been worth the political and fiscal expense for the potential return in votes in the next election.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, the country's first female finance minister, is facing growing calls to allocate funding to make child care widely accessible and affordable. We face the prospect of uneven recovery in which women in provinces and territories that have more mature child-care systems can more readily recover. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

A Canada-wide system of high-quality early childhood education and child care ticks almost all the boxes: it’s good for kids, it more than pays for itself, it generates increased revenues for governments, it creates jobs, it fosters gender equality, it’s an anti-poverty measure, and it massively assists parents, especially women, in remaining in the workforce. Despite this, Canada remains an international laggard in child care, with varying quality, long waiting lists, high fees, and, in most of the country, a patchwork rather than a system.     

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Defence Committee widens probe into feds’ handling of misconduct allegations, orders release of documents

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is being asked to appear a second time. Invitations were also sent out to senior staffers in both the Liberal and previous Conservative governments.

More than 520 plaintiffs now part of Black public servants’ $900-million class-action lawsuit against government, as feds enlist Bay Street law firm

News|By Mike Lapointe
From claims of harassment, to allegations of discrimination around promotions, hundreds of plaintiffs from multiple departments and agencies have joined the class action lawsuit launched in Dec. 2020.

In historic first, MPs to use remote-voting app as pandemic continues to rage

News|By Beatrice Paez
The app requires MPs to snap a selfie to go along with their vote in order for it to be counted.

Potential candidates in four winnable Liberal ridings eagerly awaiting timeline for nomination contests

News|By Abbas Rana
Some aspiring Liberal candidates are wondering whether the party's nomination contests will be open and fair, or if the leadership has already chosen its preferred candidates in four winnable Ontario winnable ridings.

Boosts to child care support could help deliver more equitable economic recovery for women, says report

News|By Palak Mangat
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the proposal of a national child care system is an ‘economic triple play’ that boosts women’s participation in the overall workforce.

Thirty-seven candidates vying for Conservative Party’s powerful 20-member national council

News|By Abbas Rana
Candidates are working the phones and social media to garner support for a spot on the Conservative Party's national council.

Military’s investigative arm ‘uniquely poised’ to probe allegations at the top, says officer, but critics question its independence

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The public should have 'full confidence’ in the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, says a former vice chief, while the unit’s commander says it’s ‘uniquely poised’ to handle military complaints.

Hill reporters to push for return to pre-pandemic scrums as restrictions ease

News|By Palak Mangat
Some journalists say the issue of access should be taken up with the government and parties sooner rather than later, as Ottawa prepares to release its spring budget.

NDP to press for restoring access to on-campus voting during pandemic

News|By Beatrice Paez
Elections Canada says number of conditions—the pandemic, the 'minority government context,' campus closures—make the program unfeasible, as setting up those polling stations 'requires significant planning.'
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions