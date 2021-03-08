Scandal brewing over feds’ prison farm plan

The plan itself is not new, but instead of a program similar to what was there before, the current plan imposes a commercial model that will serve private interests instead of the public good.

'Canada's Proposed Prison Farm Program: Why It Won't Work and What Would Work Better,' was released on Jan. 31, and immediately sent to Corrections Canada officials and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. The report presents a detailed critique of the CSC's current plan to convert the farms at Joyceville and Collins Bay penitentiaries into an intensive livestock operation, using prison labour to produce goat milk for sale to a private corporation to make baby formula for export.