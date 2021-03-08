Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
indigenous-services-canada-is-not-up-to-the-task-to-fix-drinking-water-on-reservesAno
Opinion

Indigenous Services Canada is not up to the task to fix drinking water on reserves

By Rose LeMay       March 8, 2021

When hand-washing is our best defence in the midst of a pandemic, the federal government chose to stall its work on clean water for a portion of its citizens. The pandemic is the reason this file stalled? It’s like saying ‘bleeding’ is a reason not to bandage. It’s ludicrous.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, pictured on the Hill on May 14, 2020. Here’s an idea: let’s put the Indigenous Services Canada in charge of water and infrastructure for Ottawa residents and Parliament Hill. Anybody want to do this? I didn’t think so, writes Rose LeMay. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

OTTAWA—“When it comes to the safety of drinking water, residents of First Nations communities do not benefit from a level of protection comparable to that of people who live off reserves,” reported the auditor general in 2005. The Council of Canadians, meanwhile, declared “little progress with First Nations drinking water” in 2012. In 2016, Human Rights Watch reported “a primary contributor to this inertia is the legal discrimination that exists related to the regulation and protection of drinking water for First Nations reserves. … The Canadian government’s failings with respect to water and sanitation constitute a violation of these rights for many First Nations persons living on reserves in Ontario.”

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Gun control advocates trash feds’ bill, but it’s probably a winner anyway, say pollsters

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Voters who don’t like guns often are not ‘particularly bothered around the nuances of some of these things,’ says Angus Reid's Shachi Kurl.

Potential candidates in four winnable Liberal ridings eagerly awaiting timeline for nomination contests

News|By Abbas Rana
Some aspiring Liberal candidates are wondering whether the party's nomination contests will be open and fair, or if the leadership has already chosen its preferred candidates in four winnable Ontario winnable ridings.

Thirty-seven candidates vying for Conservative Party’s powerful 20-member national council

News|By Abbas Rana
Candidates are working the phones and social media to garner support for a spot on the Conservative Party's national council.

Military’s investigative arm ‘uniquely poised’ to probe allegations at the top, says officer, but critics question its independence

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The public should have 'full confidence’ in the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, says a former vice chief, while the unit’s commander says it’s ‘uniquely poised’ to handle military complaints.

Hill reporters to push for return to pre-pandemic scrums as restrictions ease

News|By Palak Mangat
Some journalists say the issue of access should be taken up with the government and parties sooner rather than later, as Ottawa prepares to release its spring budget.

NDP to press for restoring access to on-campus voting during pandemic

News|By Beatrice Paez
Elections Canada says number of conditions—the pandemic, the 'minority government context,' campus closures—make the program unfeasible, as setting up those polling stations 'requires significant planning.'

Sajjan knew of Vance allegations in 2018, refused to look at ‘evidence,’ says ex-military watchdog

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Gary Walbourne says he considered the allegations against Canada’s top military commander a matter of ‘national concern,’ and he expected the minister to ‘do more.’

Chinese envoy silent over effect of cabinet’s abstention from Uyghur genocide vote

News|By Neil Moss
Ambassador Cong Peiwu says that MPs who voted for the Feb. 22 motion to recognize the Uyghur genocide did so to 'secure political gains' and said allegations of genocide are 'lies of the century.'

House reports $344.2-million in spending so far in 2020-21, as BOIE extends COVID supports for MPs

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
MPs will be able to continue to charge the central House budget for the cost of items like masks and hand sanitizer, or office reconfiguration as a result of COVID-19, until Sept. 30, among other measures.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions