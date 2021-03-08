Indigenous Services Canada is not up to the task to fix drinking water on reserves

OTTAWA—“When it comes to the safety of drinking water, residents of First Nations communities do not benefit from a level of protection comparable to that of people who live off reserves,” reported the auditor general in 2005. The Council of Canadians, meanwhile, declared “little progress with First Nations drinking water” in 2012. In 2016, Human Rights Watch reported “a primary contributor to this inertia is the legal discrimination that exists related to the regulation and protection of drinking water for First Nations reserves. … The Canadian government’s failings with respect to water and sanitation constitute a violation of these rights for many First Nations persons living on reserves in Ontario.”