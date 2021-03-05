Military’s investigative arm ‘uniquely poised’ to probe allegations at the top, says officer, but critics question its independence

As critics question the independence of the military police’s investigative arm to conduct high-profile probes into allegations of sexual misconduct against its most senior members, its commanding officer says it’s “uniquely poised” to do that work and has complete authority to lay charges without interference.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is tapped to investigate “serious and sensitive investigations” that appear before the military police, according to its mandate, and can lay charges under the Criminal Code, as well as the Code of Service Discipline. It sets out specific rules for members of the military, including those against relationships between members that aren’t disclosed.

“We’re pretty uniquely poised as CFNIS to investigate [and] identify whether or not charges are appropriate and pursue them in either the civilian or military judicial system,” said Lt.-Col. Eric Leblanc, the commanding officer of the CFNIS. Lt.-Col. Leblanc added his unit is one of the few designated to lay charges under that “unique set of rules.”

The unit has about 165 military members across the country, including six regional investigative offices, and was permanently established in 1999. That was the same year the Military Police Complaints Commission of Canada was set up as an oversight body. The military police operate under the command of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal, a position that critics say isn’t sufficiently independent or truly outside the chain of command.

Lt.-Col. Leblanc declined to speak to the ongoing investigations into now-retired chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance, or his successor Admiral Art McDonald. Admiral McDonald voluntarily stepped aside on Feb. 24 amid an investigation for inappropriate sexual behaviour. Gen. Vance is accused of having inappropriate relations with a lower-ranked female military staff and sending a lewd email to a junior member. He has denied he acted inappropriately.

The number of investigators assigned to a case depends on the specific allegation and nature of the investigation, he said. “At times we follow the same major case model as any police force would, allocating a lead investigator, a case manager, and any other investigators as required,” which can include specialists.

“You can think of us like a major crimes unit,” he said, with the same level of training as other forces. “Our thresholds [for taking a case] is sexual assault, some criminal sexual harassment, [and] when it’s minor, it’s only when it only it involves a senior officer, so that’s the sensitive investigation.”

There are six regional offices that handle all of its major crimes and sensitive investigation, including the headquarters in Ottawa, where there’s also an investigating officer, a legal adviser, a specialized unit that offers support, and the RCMP inspector. Each of the regional detachments has a sexual offence response team, which, he said, has more specialized training.

Independence of CFIS ‘defies logic,’ say critics

Given the military’s emphasis on hierarchy, rank, and authority, critics have said it’s impossible investigators wouldn’t be influenced by the rank of its two most senior members. Asked how he can be sure that doesn’t happen, Lt.-Col. Leblanc answered in broad terms.

“In a general sense, as the one who lays the charges, I don’t need charge approval from the provost marshal or anyone else. That’s one of the mechanisms,” Lt.-Col. Leblanc said, comparing the distance and independence as similar to a major city’s police body investigating a mayor who was accused of a crime.

“Anytime a complaint is lodged with us, we have lawful authority to investigate, and I think it just demonstrates the fact that, regardless of rank, we will investigate,” he said, adding comments the unit has received from complainants show that people have trust and are able to come forward.

According to the Defence Act, the provost marshal can be removed by the chief of defence staff “for cause,” and on the recommendation of an inquiry committee, and acts under the supervision of the vice-chief, who can intervene in investigations. That hardly puts him outside of the chain of command, critics like military lawyer Michel Drapeau noted.

“There’s no independence there,” he said, adding he could not disagree more when National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) told CTV News that the CFNIS is “independent of the chain of command.”

Mr. Sajjan also said he’d be reviewing the “independence of things” and pointed to the work of Justice Morris Fish to review the Defence Act, noting “everything is currently on the table.”

That’s really “stretching” the definition of independence, said Megan MacKenzie, a professor at Simon Fraser University who studies feminism and military culture.

“It defies logic to make claims that these are extremely independent bodies,” she said. Historically, she added, sexual misconduct hasn’t been investigated or prosecuted effectively within the chain of command.

“We also know that sometimes internal investigations involve peers or friends investigating each other, and that weakens accountability. It also limits victims’ sense of confidence in raising an issue within the chain of command when they’re sort of aware of how it will be dealt with, and the potential impacts on their career,” she said, noting the bulk of sexual misconduct cases are handled through administrative actions, which is outside of the CFNIS’ purview.

Tim Dunne, a retired Canadian military public affairs officer, said he “drank the Kool-Aid,” and, for a long time, believed the military investigating itself was the best method, but that shifted when he was nearing the end of his four decades of service.

“There’s not a lot of willingness to investigate internally, and seniority, rank, and authority can affect the investigation as well,” he said.

He added that investigations should be done by an external body, like the RCMP, which has better expertise and more case experience to investigate allegations of this sort.

“The civilianization of that process would not be unheard of, because we already have civilization in certain parts of the military justice system,” he said.

Mr. Drapeau said the military has “bastardize[d] the civilian oversight” mechanisms—namely, the military complaints commission and grievance committee—and the military ombudsman only investigates issues where there is no legal recourse. The latter also has the minister as its direct report.

Gary Walbourne, the military ombudsman at the time, was informed of the allegation facing the now-retired chief of defence staff, and testified before the House Defence Committee on March 3 that he told Mr. Sajjan during a meeting in 2018. Mr. Walbourne said the minister declined to see “evidence” supporting the allegation. Mr. Sajjan has disputed parts of his account.

The only “timid oversight,” Mr. Drapeau said, is the “hot and cold” parliamentary committee, whose dynamics shift, depending on minority or majority government and the experience of its critics.

‘Good confidence’ in CFNIS, says former vice-chief of defence staff

Retired Lt.-Gen. Guy Thibault, who served as vice-chief of defence staff from 2013 to 2016, said he has “confidence” in the CFNIS and believes it is the right body to investigate both men.

“If Gen. Vance has committed code of service infractions, he has to be held to account with Canadian Forces members to demonstrate no one in the Canadian Forces is exempt from living up to the expectations,” he said.

“The system is set up to create some checks and balances,” he added, like the involvement of an independent prosecutor, and there’s a lot of “misinformation” on how the body functions.

The provost marshal is appointed with advice from an independent panel, which includes external members, like the RCMP and members of OPP. While the retired lieutenant general acknowledged the vice-chief can issue both specific and general direction to the provost marshal on their responsibilities, including investigations, he said he does not believe any vice-chief has issued a specific or general direction in an ongoing investigation.

“While there is the potential for this to happen, it’s never been used,” said Mr. Thibault, chairman of the defence think-tank CDA Institute, noting there’s a requirement to publish any direction unless it’s deemed necessary for operational secrecy or national security.

Investigators work with the Canadian Military Prosecution Service, and in cases with complex evidentiary issues or involving allegations of serious sexual misconduct offences, they consult the deputy director of Military Prosecutions of the Sexual Misconduct Action Response Team, according to a policy directive created in 2000, and updated in 2018.

“Maybe there are ways that could be strengthened, but I would really say the way it works in practice is actually [the CFNIS] do operate very independently. They have the right skills and experience.”

Major Kellie Brennan, who outlined allegations of an ongoing sexual relationship with Gen. Vance in a Global News interview, said civilian oversight is necessary, arguing that CFNIS doesn’t have enough resources and personnel qualified for this type of investigation.

Both the provost marshal and the CFNIS have the ability to solicit the support of other law-enforcement agencies if they feel they don’t have the right skills, retired Lt.-Gen. Thibault said, or “need more distance” or capacity. Lt.-Col. Leblanc declined to comment on whether that outreach has happened.

“It’s another part of how we deal with complex cases, high-profile cases, to make sure the approach we’ll take is appropriate to the circumstances,” he added, noting the nuances of this situation are particularly complex. “The system we’ve built isn’t designed to cater for these one-off situations.”

Case for military oversight of internal matters ‘crumbling,’ says prof

Canada doesn’t have an effective body to investigate these serious allegations, and not just for top commanders, which, Prof. MacKenzie said, “points to a larger problem” that the internal system doesn’t work and there are not many effective options.

It doesn’t fulfil what former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps called for in a scathing 2015 report on sexual harassment in the Canadian Armed Forces, she said. Ms. Deschamps called for a completely independent mechanism and forum for accountability. The Sexual Misconduct Response Centre was launched in response, but critics say it isn’t separate, given it’s still part of the Department of National Defence.

Part of the reason why the military is allowed to have its own justice system, constitutionally, is so it can hold its members to a higher standard, noted Prof. MacKenzie, in reference to the Code of Service Discipline outlined in the Defence Act. It’s under this code that a person can be charged for having a personal relationship with a member of the military that is not disclosed. It also says a member can’t have a direct line of authority over someone they’re in a relationship with and includes a “duty to report” all incidents of inappropriate sexual behaviour. In 2018, a report from the federal auditor general found this discouraged some members from coming forward, a concern echoed by Ms. Deschamps in her recent appearance before the House Defence Committee, which is studying the issue. Each of these aspects was alleged by Maj. Brennan media interview.

Military justice was not created “because they need to be able to get away with more things, which I think in some ways, it’s starting to be that result,” said Prof. MacKenzie, leading to less accountability. The Vance and McDonald cases, she said, show that the constitutional justification for an internal investigation or internal justice system “is now crumbling.”

