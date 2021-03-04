NDP to press for restoring access to on-campus voting during pandemic

Elections Canada says number of conditions—the pandemic, the 'minority government context,' campus closures—make the program unfeasible, as setting up those polling stations 'requires significant planning.'
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie, pictured in March 2019, says it's still unclear whether the NDP will push for an amendment to Bill C-19. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The NDP says it plans to press for restoring access to on-campus voting for students, after Elections Canada moved last year to scrap the program due to the pandemic.
MPs will be able to continue to charge the central House budget for the cost of items like masks and hand sanitizer, or office reconfiguration as a result of COVID-19, until Sept. 30, among other measures.
As of January, $185-million of the $761-million approved for the first five years of work on the Centre Block building and construction of the underground welcome centre, up to 2021-22, has been spent.